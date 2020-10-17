Man sought after robbing convenience store

HILDEBRAN -- A man is being sought after robbing a convenience store in Hildebran on Saturday morning.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At approximately 7 a.m. Saturday, a black male driving a dark colored Nissan SUV entered the Valero gas station in Hildebran located at 400 S. Center St. and approached the clerk, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect demanded the money from the register, which was not a significant amount of money.

After receiving the money, the suspect left the store in the direction of Interstate 40. No weapon was produced during the incident, the release said. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a Carolina Panthers mask, multicolored Tommy Hilfiger jacket.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333. All Crimestoppers tips are anonymous, and anyone with information leading to an arrest may receive a cash reward.