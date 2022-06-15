Man spits on cop after arrest for indecent exposure

Police said a Morganton man spit on cops when he was arrested Tuesday for indecent exposure.

Charles Steven Setzer Jr., 48, of 115 Patton St., Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure and felony malicious conduct by a prisoner, according to arrest reports from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charges came after police were dispatched to the 200-block of White Street for an indecent exposure call shortly before 2:30 p.m., an arrest report indicated.

The report indicated Setzer had been showing his private areas to residents in the area and drivers on the road, and there was an altercation between Setzer and two other men.

MDPS Lt. Josiah Brown said the men were detaining Setzer until police could arrive, and that Setzer had pulled a knife out during the incident but no one was injured.

Officers took Setzer into custody and transported him to the magistrate’s office. While he was being told about the charge against him by one MDPS officer, he lunged forward and spit on another officer, according to another arrest report. That led to the felony charge against him.

Brown said Setzer had tried to spit on officers from the back of the patrol car, but the partition between the front and back of the car prevented it from landing.

This isn’t Setzer’s first run-in with the law, and it’s not his first time being accused of spitting at an officer.

A 2019 article from the Hickory Daily Record showed Setzer was charged in the robbery of gas station about a mile from the Hickory Furniture Mart.

That article said Setzer had displayed a knife, stolen a $2 cigarette lighter and left the store, the article said. He was found with the knife by police at the shopping center across from Hickory Furniture Mart, and he was spitting when he was arrested, the article said.

He was convicted of common law robbery from that incident, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website. He also was convicted in Burke County of attempted common law robbery in 2015, the NCDPS website showed.

He’s being held under a $21,000 secured bond at the Burke County Jail, according to jail records. He’s set to appear in court today.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

