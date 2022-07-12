Man strapped more than 30 grams of meth to his stomach, cops said

A man has been indicted for a November incident where an investigator said officers found more than 30 grams of methamphetamine strapped to his stomach.

Michael Edward Monn, 30, of Morganton, was indicted by a grand jury this month on a charge in trafficking in methamphetamine, said Lt. Josiah Brown with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Monn was first arrested Nov. 9 when officers were tipped off that he had warrants for his arrest and he was at Rural King on Burkemont Avenue, Brown said.

When officers arrived at the store that night, they found his vehicle in the parking lot and saw Monn walking out of the store.

Officers told Monn to stop but he ran, Brown said, until they caught up with him at the Taco Bell in the same shopping center.

He was taken into custody and officers asked him if he had anything on him, Brown said. He admitted to officers that he had some drugs on him.

That’s when they found two bags of methamphetamine strapped around his stomach, Brown said. The packages contained 34 grams of methamphetamine, he said.

Monn was in the news earlier this month when he was charged with misdemeanor trespassing.

In that incident, a release from the sheriff’s office said Monn and 25-year-old Dalton Kristopher Hall had been held at gunpoint by a man who said he found them trespassing on his property on Burkemont Avenue, according to a News Herald article.

Monn also has pending charges of felony larceny and possession of methamphetamine, along with a charge of misdemeanor communicating threats, according to records on the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.

Monn was issued a $4,000 secured bond, according to a copy of an arrest report available on the Morganton Police to Citizen website. Monn appeared to have made bond.

His next court date is set for Aug. 8 for the trafficking charge.