CASAR — A man is locked up after authorities said a failed robbery attempt in the George Hildebrand area of Burke County ended with several vehicle breaking and enterings Thursday.

Gary Troy Towery, 39, of Casar, was charged with attempted armed robbery after the incidents, according to a news release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

It was just before 11 a.m. Thursday when a manager from the Dollar General on N.C. 18 South in the George Hildebrand area called 911 to report an attempted robbery, the release said.

The manager told dispatchers a man wearing camouflage clothing entered the store, told the clerk he needed all her money and kept his left hand in his coat pocket, the release said. The clerk didn’t take the man seriously at first, and he walked out when more customers walked up to the checkout.

Deputies arrived in minutes, but the man had already left the scene. They identified Towery as the suspect in the investigation, and he was believed to be driving a partially spray-painted, gray GMC Sonoma truck, the release said.

Detectives from Burke County headed to Towery’s house on Dirty Ankle Road in Casar to try to interview him and found the truck wrecked and unoccupied on Dirty Ankle Road just below Towery’s house, the release said.

Deputies from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and told the detectives Towery had been taken into custody down the road after they received a 911 call of a man trying to break into vehicles, the release said.

That’s how Jordan and Kimberly Moore came into the picture.

They were at their home in the area when Kimberly thought she heard something outside, Jordan Moore said. She didn’t see anything on first glance, but when she looked again, she saw a man walking across the yard with a trailer license plate in his hand.

“I looked out after he called her some pretty bad words,” Moore said. “He said something about whooping my hind-end and I said, ‘well, hold on, I’ll get my shoes on.’”

He said it wasn’t even a minute later that he had his shoes on and the man was walking up the steps. Moore trained in mixed martial arts for about two years around 2010.

“He pushed at me and I just grabbed ahold of him and we rushed around there,” Moore said. “I hit him a couple times, finally got him on the ground and by the time my wife called the law, they were literally up the road at the neighbors’ where he broke in up there and they just all came up and arrested him.”

Moore said he got his belongings back, save for a pair of $200 sunglasses.

“I hope the boy gets help,” he said. “But you know he’s got to stay in there more than 30 days to get clean and get away from the people he’s around.”

Records from the Cleveland County Detention Center showed Towery still was locked up Saturday under a total $30,000 bond, with charges from Cleveland County including felony break or enter a motor vehicle and misdemeanor charges of simple assault, larceny, possession of stolen goods or property, injury to real property and injury to personal property.