Editor's Note If you are experiencing domestic violence, call Options of Burke County’s 24-hour crisis hotline at 828-438-9444. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

More than seven years after he was charged, a Morganton man is set to spend six months in jail for a 2016 assault authorities said left his girlfriend at the time hospitalized for five days.

Hunter Reid Riles, 28, took an Alford plea for charges of second-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation and assault inflicting serious bodily injury during Burke County Superior Court on Friday.

An Alford plea allows a defendant to be punished as if they were guilty by acknowledging the state likely has enough evidence for a conviction, but the defendant doesn’t actually admit guilt in the case. Riles also had been charged with a first-degree sex offense, but that charge was dismissed as part of the plea arrangement.

The night of the assaults

The charges stemmed from a January 2016 incident prosecutor Katie Kurdys described as a “night of terror” for Macy Bradshaw, who was Riles’ girlfriend at the time. The News Herald typically does not identify survivors of domestic violence or sexual assault, but Bradshaw told the newspaper she wanted to be identified.

Kurdys said in court Friday the couple had been apart from each other for about a week when they decided to attempt working through their problems at a bonfire. Things started to go downhill at the bonfire when Riles saw a text on Bradshaw’s phone from another man she had spoken to during the week they were separated from each other, Kurdys said.

On the drive home, Kurdys said the abuse started in the vehicle when Riles pulled Bradshaw’s jacket, sending her seatbelt against her neck, keeping her from breathing. When they got home, Riles went through her phone while she was in the shower and came upstairs to confront her in the bathroom, Kurdys said.

There, he tore a towel rack off the bathroom wall while Bradshaw was in the shower, threatened to beat her with it, then choked her and covered her mouth and nose, Kurdys said.

When she got out of the shower, Riles took pictures of Bradshaw still wrapped in a towel and started texting some of the men who had texted her during the week they were apart, but never sent the photos of her in the towel, Kurdys said. He went on to sexually assault Bradshaw, Kurdys said.

When Bradshaw got away, she turned the shower on but never got in. When Riles decided he wanted to shower, he forced her into the shower, sprayed her with cold water and threw things at her, hitting her face, Kurdys said.

When they left the bathroom, Riles held a pillow over Bradshaw’s face, and later held her arm behind her back in a wrestling move, Kurdys said. Bradshaw was able to escape when she grabbed and squeezed his testicles until he released her, Kurdys said.

Kurdys said Riles told Bradshaw he would have killed her if he could’ve gotten away with it before leaving the room with Bradshaw’s phone in his hand. She closed and locked the door behind him, and he tried to punch the door open, Kurdys said.

When Riles couldn’t get the door open, he indicated he was leaving, Kurdys said. When Bradshaw heard the front door open and close, she assumed he had left and went downstairs to lock the door behind him. Instead, he came around the corner and the assault continued, Kurdys said.

At one point, Riles complained of anxiety and Bradshaw helped him run water over his head at the sink to calm down. He decided to lay down on the couch, and Bradshaw went upstairs to sleep before work, Kurdys said.

When her friend came to pick her up for work, Riles followed Bradshaw onto the porch and told her to come back in the house, but Bradshaw got into her friend’s car and went to her parents’ home instead, Kurdys said.

The aftermath

Once she made it to her parents’ home, Bradshaw called law enforcement and went to the Morganton Department of Public Safety’s headquarters to give a written statement and have photos taken of her injuries, Kurdys said. She left there and went to the hospital, where she ended up being admitted for five days.

MDPS Lt. J. Beaver, who was a detective with the department’s criminal investigations division at the time, had been assigned to her case and was contacted by Burke County Medical Examiner Brent Curry who told Beaver about his concerns for Bradshaw’s injuries.

“He (Curry) stated that from what he had seen, he was surprised that Macy (Bradshaw) wasn’t killed,” Kurdys said.

Lisa Dubs, the attorney Riles hired to represent him in the case, said she believed Bradshaw’s bruising was so severe because of a weight-loss medication she had been taking.

But Kurdys said Bradshaw’s injuries were so severe, medical professionals said she had developed traumatic rhabdomyolysis, a condition where the body sustains so much trauma, its muscles begin to break down and release protein and enzymes into their bloodstream, overwhelming the kidneys and leading to kidney and liver failure, Kurdys said.

“This wasn’t just excessive bruising, this was critical,” Kurdys said.

While Bradshaw was in the hospital, Riles agreed to a voluntary interview with Beaver, Kurdys said.

She said while Riles didn’t argue with the sequence of events, he told Beaver he thought any injuries Bradshaw sustained were defensive wounds from where he tried to keep her from attacking him.

He told Beaver he also had sustained injuries, and those injuries were documented: a scratch to his face, some redness on his neck and a scratch on his back, Kurdys said. She said he also complained of a chest injury, but she said there were no obvious injuries there.

The sentencing

As part of the plea arrangement, both the state and the defense agreed on the sentencing for assault charges he was facing.

However, sentencing for the kidnapping charge was left up to the discretion of Burke County Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Kuehnert, who oversaw the case Friday.

During sentencing, both the prosecution and the defense had several individuals speak, including Bradshaw, who thanked Riles for making her realize her worth.

“I didn’t know how much my life really meant until it was almost taken from me that night,” Bradshaw said. “I’ve spent almost a decade dedicated to fighting this case and that has allowed me to find an inner strength I didn’t even know I had. I now have the ability to advocate for other abuse victims and show them that there is a way out of the dark.”

Riles said he wasn’t the man he was being portrayed to be.

“I live off respect of my name and handshake,” Riles told the court. “I’m just a good country boy that got caught up in the wrong girl and the wrong mess.”

Several other community members also wrote letters on his behalf, like local barber Tommy Sain, Pastor Keith Rose, and bail bondsman and former sheriff’s deputy Rick Hasson, Dubs said. Riles’ current girlfriend and ex-girlfriend also wrote letters on his behalf.

Another person who spoke on his behalf was local attorney Rob Denton, a family friend who urged the court to use mercy, and asked the judge to forego a prison sentence.

“He’s going to be a felon, we know that,” Denton said. “He loves to hunt, that’s over. He can’t hunt no more. The minute this sentence is entered, he’s going to lose his gun rights. That’s a huge punishment. … use your power to put whatever conditions you can on him to make sure he does what he’s supposed to do, but don’t lock him up.”

The judge took a recess for close to an hour to consider all of the information presented to him in court Friday morning, and when he returned, he told Riles he felt like the January 2016 incident was an anomaly for him, albeit a serious one.

“It may be just an anomaly, but it’s something we have to, as a society, deter criminal behavior, hopefully give people a chance to think about things before they happen,” Kuehnert said. “Part of what we do here is to help educate the public.”

For the second-degree kidnapping charge, Kuehnert sentenced Riles to spend six months in jail, with five years of supervised probation and a year of post-release supervision once he’s out of jail. For the assault charges, Riles will spend another three years on supervised probation, which won’t begin until after the probation for the kidnapping charge ends.

If he violates any of the terms of his probation, which include not having any alcohol or drugs and having no contact with Bradshaw or her family, he could face nearly six years in prison.

Riles was taken into custody Friday afternoon and is being held at the Burke County Jail, where he is expected to serve his six months’ worth of jail time. He’ll back in Burke County court on May 4 for an unrelated driving while impaired charge from 2022.