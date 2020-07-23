Man to appear in court for sentencing adjustment

Reilly said it’s up to Baldridge and his actions to determine how much of his sentence he will serve.

“That’s why they have minimum and maximum sentences,” Reilly said. “You have the opportunity to work down to your minimum, but when you start getting infractions and getting in trouble, you’re going to set your maximum sentence.”

For Caitlyn’s father, Bryan Truax, finding out about the error dredged up a lot of the hurt he and his family members were trying to work through.

“We actually found out about the sentencing error on the anniversary of her death,” Truax said. “Her mom and my other daughter had gone by the sheriff’s office to see about getting her cellphone back and they said they were not able to release it. At first they told us it was an appeal or something.”

He said that caused quite a bit of anxiety for the family because they thought since Baldridge had accepted a plea deal the amount of time he had to appeal his sentence would be shorter and should already have passed. Once they spoke to officials with the district attorney’s office, they were told that it was a sentencing error.