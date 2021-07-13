Man to spend at least 32 years in prison for killing father, son

But for Lee, who had no prior convictions, the sentencing guidelines put his second-degree murder sentence at anywhere from 12-20 years per charge.

Reilly said there were several factors that came into play in deciding to plead the case down to second-degree murder.

“When we’re looking at the case, the possibility of a jury coming back with a second-degree murder conviction with possible issues as far as mental competency of the defendant and some other factors I really don’t want to and should not get into, and then an offer of close to the better part of 40 years for somebody who is 40 years old would keep them in custody until he’s into his 70s, early 80s,” Reilly said. “After meeting with the law enforcement and the victims’ family, we felt it was in the best interest to accept that and dispose of the case in that manner.”

Lee has filed an appeal to the sentence.

In documents filed at the Burke County Courthouse, Lee said he felt like he wasn’t represented to the best ability, and that his constitutional rights “as a human and an inmate” were being violated at the time he filed the appeal.

The North Carolina Court of Appeals appointed Linda Weisel, an attorney based out of Chapel Hill, to represent Lee in his appeal.

