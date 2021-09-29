Man to spend years in prison for threatening judge

CHARLOTTE — A Taylorsville man who said “There is nothing you can do to me,” will spend an extra two and a half years in prison after he was convicted of threatening to kill a judge by mail.
Joel Michael Cliett, 45, of Taylorsville, will spend two years, six months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for mailing a threatening communication, according to release from the United States Department of Justice.
Court documents and information made available during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing showed that Cliett sent a letter to a state judge in Gaston County on Aug. 21, 2020, threatening to kill the judge, the judge’s family, the district attorney and 12 jurors who had convicted him a of a crime, the release said.
“With enough C-4 I can kill all of you through the mail,” Cliett wrote in the letter. “There is nothing you can do to me.”
The letter was sent to the judge while Cliett was in prison in Taylorsville, the release said. Cliett pleaded guilty May 13 to sending the letter.
Cliett currently is serving prison terms for a 2001 conviction from Gaston County of a first-degree sexual offense and communicating threats, and a 2012 McDowell County conviction of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
He’s not expected to be released from prison on those convictions until 2046. He’s had 110 infractions during his incarceration, NCDPS records showed, with infractions ranging from using profane language to setting a fire.
Cliett currently is in federal custody. His sentence for the federal threat by mail charge will run consecutively to his state convictions.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the United States Postal Inspection Service. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Odulio, the USDOJ release said.