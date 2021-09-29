Man to spend years in prison for threatening judge

CHARLOTTE — A Taylorsville man who said “There is nothing you can do to me,” will spend an extra two and a half years in prison after he was convicted of threatening to kill a judge by mail.

Joel Michael Cliett, 45, of Taylorsville, will spend two years, six months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for mailing a threatening communication, according to release from the United States Department of Justice.

Court documents and information made available during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing showed that Cliett sent a letter to a state judge in Gaston County on Aug. 21, 2020, threatening to kill the judge, the judge’s family, the district attorney and 12 jurors who had convicted him a of a crime, the release said.

“With enough C-4 I can kill all of you through the mail,” Cliett wrote in the letter. “There is nothing you can do to me.”

The letter was sent to the judge while Cliett was in prison in Taylorsville, the release said. Cliett pleaded guilty May 13 to sending the letter.