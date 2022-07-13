Man wanted after deputies, cadaver dog scour Hildebran property for missing man

HILDEBRAN — On the one-year anniversary of a Catawba County man’s disappearance, a property in eastern Burke County may have brought investigators closer to answers in his case.

Anthony John Jaworsky, who was 29 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen July 13, 2021, by family in the Conover area, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaworksy’s vehicle was found along Interstate 40 in Iredell County by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol shortly after he was reported missing to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, the press release said.

Evidence gathered in a search of 3584 Curley’s Fish Camp Road in Hildebran on Tuesday and Wednesday now has led authorities to issue warrants for a man's arrest in connection with his disappearance.

Mark Anthony Ortiz, 23, of Hickory, is wanted on warrants for felonious disposal of a body and felonious obstruction of justice, the release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said. He had not been arrested by press time Wednesday.

The release didn’t specify exactly what evidence had been located, but reporters on Wednesday saw a cadaver dog from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation indicate on an area where investigators were seen digging Tuesday.

Investigators had been at the property on Curley’s Fish Camp Road since about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant. He said it was Tuesday when the Catawba County Sheriff's Office requested their assistance executing a search warrant there.

At the time of Jaworsky’s disappearance, his family members told The News Herald’s news partner WSOCTV they thought foul play may be involved. They said he missed his child's birthday party, something that was uncharacteristic of him.

“I’m scared,” said Jaworsky’s mother, Kelly. “I’m real scared. I’m thinking all these different thoughts, that either something bad happened to him and he’s not here, or somebody has him. I don’t know."

Teshanna Stephens spoke to reporters as she walked by the area Wednesday. She said she got bad vibes from the property investigators were searching about a year ago when someone asked her to help look for a missing puppy on the property.

“Every time I came through here I just felt very uneasy,” Stephens said.

Ortiz is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.

A mugshot and description of the suspect were unavailable Wednesday, Whisenant said.

More information on the developing story will be published as it becomes available.