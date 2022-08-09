Man wanted after failing to appear

A man who was charged after police said he conned a 102-year-old World War II veteran didn’t show up for his first court appearance.

Joseph Oswald Civitello, 66, of Morganton, originally was charged Friday with felony obtaining property by false pretenses and exploitation of the elderly, according to information previously released by the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charges came after a 102-year-old man, who fought during World War II in the U.S. Navy, filed a report with MDPS saying he’d hired Civitello to complete home renovations, but Civitello never finished the work he agreed to in a written contract, information from MDPS said.

Civitello posted his $10,000 bond and was released from jail, records showed. He was supposed to appear in court Monday morning for his first appearance, but he failed to do so, leading District Court Judge Wes Barkley to issue an order for his arrest.

One of the daughters of the victim, who wished not to be named in this article, said her dad was hurt by the incident.

“My dad has seen a lot of changes over the past 100 years in this country,” she told The News Herald. “He’s a good, Christian man, and he’s always believed that you could trust a man’s word. That’s how he grew up. It irks me and makes me very angry that someone would be so cold and ruthless to take advantage of a senior citizen.”

She said the family has since hired someone to fix the work that was left incomplete.

“(Civitello) should be ashamed … it’s just wrong and he needs to be stopped,” she said. “My dad has never hurt anyone, he’s never cheated anyone … our family just wants justice for him and all of Civitello’s numerous other victims that he’s scammed money from.”

This isn’t Civitello’s first time being accused of leaving work incomplete after he was paid.

At least six lawsuits have been filed against Civitello in Burke County alleging similar experiences, and judges have ordered Civitello to pay plaintiffs in those cases more than $20,000, court records showed.

One of the lawsuits, first filed in 2016, saw a judge award a plaintiff more than $7,000 for work Civitello was paid in advance to complete but never did, according to court documents. The scope of the work was not specified in the court documents.

More recently, an April lawsuit saw another plaintiff awarded more than $7,000 – this time for roof work Civitello never started and failure to waterproof the plaintiff’s basement as he had agreed.

Civitello in 2018 was ordered by a judge in Wake County to stop performing plumbing, heating and fire sprinkler work as long as he’s not a licensed contractor, court documents filed there show. Public records showed Civitello still is not licensed by the state as a plumbing, heating and fire contractor.

Lt. Josiah Brown with the Morganton Department of Public Safety said even those who have taken civil action against a person for failure to complete work still can pursue criminal charges.

Anyone who has had a similar experience with a contractor should call their local law enforcement agency, Brown said. MDPS can be reached at 828-437-1211 and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 828-438-5500.

Anyone with information on Civitello's whereabouts should call dispatch at 828-437-1911 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.