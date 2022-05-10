Man wanted for church break-in

Deputies are searching for a man after a break-in at a church early Tuesday morning.

Christian Thomas Hill, 24, of 4479 Rainhill Drive, is described as a 5-foot, 11-inch white male with red hair and blue eyes who weighs about 160 pounds, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are searching for Hill after they checked a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at Missionary Ridge Baptist Church around 1:54 a.m. Tuesday, the release said.

While deputies were checking the vehicle, the church’s alarm was activated and deputies saw a man leave the church through a window, the release said.

The man, who deputies suspect was Hill, ran from the scene and was not located, the release said. He dropped several things that belonged to the church while he fled the scene.

Investigators believe Hill to be a suspect in several residential breaking and/or entering cases in the area, the release said. There are active warrants for his arrest.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333. All Crimestoppers tips are anonymous, and anyone with information leading to an arrest may receive a cash reward.

Officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety also are involved in the investigation, the release said.