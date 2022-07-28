Man wanted for statutory rape of a child

Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a man who’s wanted for the statutory rape of a child.

Solomon Deprince Norwood, 39, whose last known address was 415 Bryant Road, Lot 11, Morganton, has an outstanding warrant for his arrest for statutory rape of a child, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Norwood is described as a 5-foot, 11-inch Black man who weighs 151 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, the release said.

The only information on Norwood’s whereabouts is that he could be in surrounding counties and has moved from his last known address, the release said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or 828-764-9505.