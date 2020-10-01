 Skip to main content
Man wanted in Michigan captured in Morganton
Man wanted in Michigan captured in Morganton

  • Updated
A man who was wanted in Michigan was taken in custody in Morganton early Thursday afternoon.

James Paul Hardin, 40, was wanted on a criminal sexual contact warrant from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The arrest came after MDPS officers received information from the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Task Force that Hardin might be at the Burke Mission Station on West Union Street, the release said.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a black Honda at the address around 1:01 p.m. Thursday. Hardin was taken into custody on a fugitive warrant.

After his arrest, Hardin was taken to the Burke County Jail where he is awaiting extradition to Michigan.

James Paul Hardin.JPG

Hardin
