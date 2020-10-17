Man wanted in Vale shooting

VALE — A Connelly Springs man is wanted for shooting a man at Halfway Supply in Vale, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff's Department news release.

Terry Lee Peeler, 51, of Connelly Springs, is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.

Detectives say the incident began Thursday in a neighboring county when a female reported her red Ford pickup truck stolen. She asked a friend to be on the lookout for it and flatten the tires if spotted, according to the release.

The news release read that the woman's friend and several others were traveling on N.C. Highway 18 on Friday, saw the truck at Halfway Supply and approached the vehicle to flatten the tires. Before they could do so, the driver left the store followed by the group of people.

Both vehicles returned to the parking lot of Halfway Supply. Everyone exited their vehicles and a shot was fired hitting the driver of the truck, who is identified as Jimmy Drew Peeler. He identified his uncle, Terry Lee Peeler, as the shooter, according to the release.

The two vehicles, driven by Terry Lee Peeler and Jimmy Frank Peeler Sr., fled the scene traveling on N.C. Highway 10 into Cleveland County where they collided then ran from their vehicles.