Man wanted on murder charge after Friday death investigation

ICARD — A man is wanted on a murder charge after another man was found dead Friday.

Nolan Andre Smith, 22, is wanted for murder in the killing of Jonathan Carl Ross, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Ross, 35, was found lying in the road on Spaniel Street around 12:34 a.m. Friday, the release said.

Smith still was at large Monday afternoon, with the sheriff’s office requesting assistance from the U.S. Marshals to find him.

Smith is described as a Black man who is about 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. His address is not known, but he is believed to live in eastern Burke County.

Anyone who sees Smith is asked not to approach him, but instead to call 911 immediately.

Smith already has pending felony charges in Catawba County for accessory after the fact of murder, possession of stolen goods/property, alter/remove a gun’s serial number, breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm, according to a records check on the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.

More information will be published as it becomes available.