Man wielding hatchet, knife safely taken to hospital

Wednesday’s situation was a lot of back and forth, Dellinger said, with spells of the man talking to him rationally then switching to an alternate personality if he got upset.

When he would see officers nearby, the man would get more upset. Eventually, Whisnant and other MDPS officers approached him and he took off running.

That was when Whisnant started talking to him, mostly talking to his alternate personality during the encounter.

After about 20 minutes of talking to Whisnant, all the while holding the knife to his throat, the man agreed to throw his weapons on the ground, put on a mask and walk to a nearby ambulance. He was never touched by any of the officers at the scene.

An officer escorted him back to the hospital while another went on to the magistrate’s office and petitioned for an involuntary commitment, which was granted, Whisnant said.

“The commitment process is a tool that we use to get people assessed and get treatment when they refuse to,” Whisnant said. “The criteria for that is a person who’s dangerous to themselves or others, or they’re a substance abuser whose substance use has escalated to the point where they can no longer manage their day-to-day affairs and their individual tasks of living.”