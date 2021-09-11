Man wielding hatchet, knife safely taken to hospital

Holding a knife to his throat and a hatchet in his hand, a man surrounded by police officers threatened to end his life Wednesday.
The man, whose identity will not be published, had been at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton that morning for treatment of possible illness, said Capt. Jason Whisnant with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
He apparently grew tired of waiting and walked out of the hospital with the hatchet and fixed-blade knife in hand, leading officers to be dispatched to the area for a disturbance call around 12:30 p.m.
Things started to go downhill when the man saw officers responding to the area.
The man ended up calling the MDPS records department, telling the officer who answered the phone that the officers in the area needed to back off or he would kill himself, Whisnant said.
Donny Dellinger, an MDPS investigator and negotiator, started talking to the man on the phone.
“You’ve got to really just listen and figure out what the issue is at hand and what’s got them in the situation that they’re in, what they’re upset about,” Dellinger said. “I try to build a rapport with people and try to de-escalate as much as I can. Ultimately, your end goal is to get them to surrender peacefully. Nobody wants to get hurt or hurt anybody.”
Wednesday’s situation was a lot of back and forth, Dellinger said, with spells of the man talking to him rationally then switching to an alternate personality if he got upset.
When he would see officers nearby, the man would get more upset. Eventually, Whisnant and other MDPS officers approached him and he took off running.
That was when Whisnant started talking to him, mostly talking to his alternate personality during the encounter.
After about 20 minutes of talking to Whisnant, all the while holding the knife to his throat, the man agreed to throw his weapons on the ground, put on a mask and walk to a nearby ambulance. He was never touched by any of the officers at the scene.
An officer escorted him back to the hospital while another went on to the magistrate’s office and petitioned for an involuntary commitment, which was granted, Whisnant said.
“The commitment process is a tool that we use to get people assessed and get treatment when they refuse to,” Whisnant said. “The criteria for that is a person who’s dangerous to themselves or others, or they’re a substance abuser whose substance use has escalated to the point where they can no longer manage their day-to-day affairs and their individual tasks of living.”
When someone is involuntarily committed, their first stop is to the local hospital where they will be evaluated by a doctor or physician assistant, Whisnant said. The provider can then determine whether the person needs to be held for treatment or if they can be released.
When the involuntary commitment was served on the man, officers spoke with his doctor at the hospital, telling him about the statements the man had made threatening his own life, and how he held the knife to his throat throughout negotiations with police.
Ultimately, the doctor overturned the involuntary commitment after speaking to the man, Whisnant said.
Later that afternoon, officers were called back to the hospital to pick up the man and take him where he wanted to go. They were able to connect him with his coordinator on the Assertive Community Treatment Team, who stayed with him and talked to him after officers cleared, Whisnant said.
“It worked out,” Whisnant said. “There was no force that was used, it was all in verbal de-escalation and partnering with that individual for a positive outcome.”
That’s all part of preparing for crises before they happen.
“When a crisis situation like this pops up, we don’t like being behind the eight ball on this,” Whisnant said. “Really, the first step to dealing with a crisis is actually preparing for one, and we do that through our training and through our equipment.”
Whisnant said one of the most crucial parts of responding to the man in crisis was active listening and setting boundaries, like letting him know that they can tell he’s upset, but him holding weapons was making the situation tense.
“Confronting those emotions head-on – using empathy, I see that you’re upset, I can’t imagine what you’re going through, it must be terrifying to feel like you want to die – and never rushing the process,” Whisnant said. “A crisis does not have an estimated time of arrival or departure.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.