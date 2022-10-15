Man ‘wins’ felony charges for alleged mail theft

A Morganton man may have won more than he bargained for after deputies said he stole mail out of several mailboxes Thursday.

Matthew Carl Winner Sr., 44, of 3632 Ridge Court, Lot 6, Morganton, was charged with six counts of felony larceny of chose in action and two counts of misdemeanor larceny, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after the sheriff’s office was called around 11 a.m. Thursday for multiple reports of larceny of mail in the Hopewell Road, Conley Road and Dentons Chapel Road area. There were no suspects or witnesses to those thefts. Around 9 p.m. Thursday, deputies found Winner walking on Dentons Chapel Road with a large amount of mail on his person, the release said.

After searching Winner, deputies recovered more than $7,000 worth of checks and other mail, the release said. The mail was returned to the U.S. Post Office, and the checks were recovered and are secured in evidence while victims are contacted to retrieve them, according to the release.

Winner’s bond was set at $25,000 secured. His first court appearance was Friday, the release said. More charges in the case are pending.