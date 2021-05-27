Man with history of drug convictions, charges faces more trafficking charges

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For those charges, Hanna’s bond was set at $25,000 secured. He posted that bond within two hours, the newspaper article said.

About a month and a half before that, narcotics investigators with the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at Hanna’s home on Silver Creek Church Road on Feb. 25 where they seized heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, Xanax, morphine and suboxone, according to information from the sheriff’s office. A gun and counterfeit $100 bills also were seized.

Hanna was charged then with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in opium, possession of methamphetamine and a slew of other drug charges. His bond for the February charges was set at $65,000 secured, and he posted that bond within about eight hours, according to a previous News Herald article.

Before the February charges, Hanna had been charged after a lengthy investigation by Burke County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators into the distribution of narcotics from his home on Silver Creek Church Road. On Aug. 27, investigators executed a search warrant at the home and charged Hanna with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a previous News Herald article.