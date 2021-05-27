Man with history of drug convictions faces more trafficking charges

A man now is being held under a hefty bond after he was charged for the third time in as many months with drug distribution.
Bruce Allen Hanna, 62, of 4388 Silver Creek Church Road in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking in opium or heroin, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
The charges came after BCSO narcotics investigators launched an investigation Monday at 1130 Mountain Breeze Drive in Morganton, the release said. There, they made contact with Hanna who they said tried to conceal narcotics.
Investigators ended up seizing trafficking amounts of suspected controlled substances that field-tested positive for heroin and methamphetamine, the release said.
Hanna had been arrested previously April 5 by the Morganton Department of Public Safety after a car he was in was pulled over for an expired registration plate, according to a previous article from The News Herald.
That vehicle was searched and officers seized 45 dosage units of suboxone along with marijuana, $3,385 in cash and drug paraphernalia, the article said. Hanna was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
For those charges, Hanna’s bond was set at $25,000 secured. He posted that bond within two hours, the newspaper article said.
About a month and a half before that, narcotics investigators with the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at Hanna’s home on Silver Creek Church Road on Feb. 25 where they seized heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, Xanax, morphine and suboxone, according to information from the sheriff’s office. A gun and counterfeit $100 bills also were seized.
Hanna was charged then with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in opium, possession of methamphetamine and a slew of other drug charges. His bond for the February charges was set at $65,000 secured, and he posted that bond within about eight hours, according to a previous News Herald article.
Before the February charges, Hanna had been charged after a lengthy investigation by Burke County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators into the distribution of narcotics from his home on Silver Creek Church Road. On Aug. 27, investigators executed a search warrant at the home and charged Hanna with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a previous News Herald article.
His bond initially was set at $125,000 for those charges, with $100,000 going toward the drug-related charges and the other $25,000 going toward a charge for weapon possession by a felon, according to a previous News Herald record. The $100,000 bond later was reduced to $50,000 in court, and Hanna was able to post the bond.
Hanna was just released from parole in July for convictions of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to sell a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, according to records on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.
He had been sentenced to a year and one month to two years and one month in prison for those convictions, but ended up getting released on parole about eight months into his sentence, according to NCDPS records.
Hanna still was in custody Thursday afternoon on a $500,000 secured bond for the charges he received Monday. He was set to make a court appearance Thursday.