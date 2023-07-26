The Marion Police Department is searching for a woman who could be connected with the death of her disabled sister.

On Tuesday, July 25, officers with the Marion Police Department responded to 595 E. Court St. for a welfare check, to see if the person living there is doing well or could be in need of assistance. The officers could not reach anyone at the residence and it appeared that nobody was at home. While on scene, officers were met by family members who did not have access to the residence. Those family members told officers that possibly inside the residence was a disabled family member who needed around-the-clock care, according to a news release from MPD.

The officers persisted to try and reach someone inside the residence and eventually found an unlocked window to what appeared to be a bedroom. Through the unlocked window and by using flashlights, officers were able to see what appeared to be a motionless person inside that room, the release said. Officers then entered the residence through the front door to attempt to render aide to that person.

However, it was determined once inside that the individual was dead. The officers backed out of the residence, secured the scene, and contacted Marion Police Department’s investigators who arrived a short time later, according to the news release.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence and re-entered to begin processing the scene. Through preliminary investigation, it appears that Kristin Rutherford, 27, was found dead in a bedroom with no one else at the residence. Through family members and witness statements, it appears Rutherford needed extensive in-home care to ensure her wellbeing and safety. The individual who was responsible for that wellbeing and safety was her older sister, Casie Lynne McCartha.

McCartha also lives at that residence of 595 E. Court St., but was not present at the scene and has not yet been located as of Wednesday evening.

The Marion Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Casie Lynne McCartha, a white female who is 34. McCartha was last known to be driving a 2016 silver Ford Fusion with a N.C. registration plate of HLR-3298. At this point in this investigation, the Marion Police Department has also secured a felony warrant for McCartha for concealing the death of a person, according to the news release.

Any information pertaining to this incident and McCartha’s whereabouts should contact the Marion Police Department at 828-652-4000.

“Our agency would also like to thank the assisting agencies of Marion Fire Department, McDowell County EMS, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations,” reads the news release.