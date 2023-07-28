A Marion woman was arrested in Asheville on Thursday afternoon after she was wanted by law enforcement officers for concealing the death of her sister.

On Tuesday, July 25, officers with the Marion Police Department responded to 595 E. Court St. for a welfare check to see if a person living there is doing well or in need of assistance. The officers could not reach anyone at the residence and it appeared that nobody was at home. While on scene, officers were met by family members who did not have access to the residence. Those family members explained to officers that possibly inside the residence was a disabled family member who needed around-the-clock care, according to a news release from the Marion Police Department.

The officers persisted to try and reach someone inside the residence and eventually found an unlocked window to what appeared to be a bedroom. Through the unlocked window and by using flashlights, officers were able to see what appeared to be a motionless person inside that room. The officers then entered the residence through the front door to attempt to render aide to that person.

However, it was determined once inside that the individual was dead. The officers backed out of the residence, secured the scene, and contacted Marion Police Department’s investigators, who arrived a short time later, according to the release.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence and re-entered to begin processing the scene. Through preliminary investigation, it appeared that Kristin Rutherford, 27, was found in a bedroom deceased with no one else at the residence. Through family members and witness statements, officers learned that Rutherford had cerebral palsy and needed extensive in-home care to ensure her well-being and safety. The individual who was responsible for that well-being and safety was her older sister, Casie Lynne McCartha, who is 34.

McCartha also lived at that residence of 595 E. Court St., but was not present at the scene. The Marion Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in locating McCartha.

On Thursday at 3:34 p.m., Marion police officers along with officers from the Asheville Police Department located McCartha and took her into custody. The Marion Police Department had secured a felony warrant for McCartha for concealing the death of her sister.

McCartha was located staying at the Best Western Hotel on Tunnel Road in Asheville. McCartha’s 3-year-old juvenile daughter was in her custody and was unharmed.

McCartha was taken into custody without incident and transported to the McDowell County Courthouse for processing. She was placed in the McDowell County Jail under a $10,000 bond, according to the release.

“We would like to thank our partners with the Asheville Police Department and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations for their assistance in this matter,” the release said.

On Friday, Chief Allen Lawrence said his department is still seeking answers to the questions involved in this case.

Lawrence said Rutherford had been dead in the residence for some time, but investigators have not pinpointed an exact time frame or the exact cause of death.

“Hopefully those answers will come from the autopsy report when we receive it,” Lawrence told The McDowell News. “There are no other charges at this point, but we are still investigating this case and working with our District Attorney's office.”

Lawrence said on Friday the Marion Police Department is “very thankful to the other concerned family members and community that brought this case to our attention on Tuesday afternoon. I am very thankful to the hard work and dedication of our officers that worked tirelessly over the last few days and nights to get Casie in custody late yesterday afternoon with the help of the Asheville Police Department.”