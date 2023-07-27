The Marion woman who was wanted for concealing the death of her sister was arrested in Asheville on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, at 3:34 p.m., Marion police officers along with officers from the Asheville Police Department located and arrested Casie McCartha, 34, of Marion. The Marion Police Department had secured a felony warrant for McCartha for concealing the death of her sister, Kristin Rutherford, who needed around-the-clock care and was found dead Tuesday at her home at 595 E. Court St. in Marion, according to a previous news release.

McCartha was located staying at the Best Western Hotel on Tunnel Road in Asheville. McCartha’s 3-year-old juvenile daughter was in her custody and was unharmed.

McCartha was taken into custody without incident and transported to the McDowell County Courthouse for processing. She was placed into the custody of the McDowell County Jail under a $10,000 bond, according to the news release.

“We would like to thank our partners with the Asheville Police Department and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations for their assistance in this matter,” the news release said.