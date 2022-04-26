Marshals offer reward for help finding Burke slaying suspect

ICARD — The U.S. Marshals Service has joined the search for a man wanted for murder after a man was found dead last week in eastern Burke County.

Nolan Andre Smith, 22, is wanted for first-degree murder in the killing of Jonathan Carl Ross, 35, early Friday morning, releases from the Marshals Service and Burke County Sheriff’s Office said.

Smith is described as a biracial with brown eyes and black hair and who stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds, the release from the marshals said.

Investigators believe Smith might be in the area of the slaying, visiting friends and family, along with “folk nation” gang-related associates, the release said. A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Smith is wanted after Burke County deputies were dispatched to Spaniel Street in Connelly Springs to investigate an assault at 12:34 a.m. Friday, information previously released by the sheriff’s office says.

They found Ross lying in the street, unresponsive and with no pulse, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies performed CPR until EMS responded to the scene and pronounced Ross dead.

Details of Ross’ killing haven’t been released, but the release from the marshals described it as “brutal.”

This isn’t Smith’s first time getting wrapped up in a slaying investigation.

In 2017, Smith and three other people — including his father and younger brother — were charged in connection with the slaying of Harry Lewis Bruner Jr., 40, according to a 2018 story from the Hickory Daily Record.

Smith’s younger brother admitted to investigators he, his co-defendants and three others planned to rob Bruner for weeks, the story from the Record said. When the robbery took place, Smith’s younger brother said one of his co-defendants shot and killed Bruner in the home, the Record story said.

Nolan Andre Smith told investigators he had been in possession of the weapon used in the slaying, and that he had exchanged it, a 410 shotgun, for methamphetamine, according to the story from the Record.

He faces charges of accessory after the fact of murder, possession of stolen goods and altering a serial number on a gun, the Record story said.

He also has charges pending of breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm, a records check on the N.C. Judicial Branch website shows.

The release from the marshals said Smith should be considered armed and dangerous. No one should approach him.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should contact the Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 or use the USMS Tips app. Information is taken in strict confidence, and anonymity is guaranteed, the release said. Tipsters will never have to give their name or testify in court.

Anyone who sees Smith also can call 911.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941.

