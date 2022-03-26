Marshals searching for murder suspect who could be among homeless populations

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Marshals are offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted by the Asheville Police Department on a first-degree murder charge following the Nov. 28, 2020, killing of a teenager.

Dionate Whitson, AKA Diontae Whitson, 19, could be living among the homeless populations, according to investigators with the U.S. Marshals-led Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, who adopted this case in December 2020.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is dedicated to finding and arresting Dionate Whitson, but we need the public’s help,” said Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force Commander Jamaal Thompson. “I encourage anyone with any information about this fugitive to come forward and help us find justice for the victim of his crime.”

Whitson is believed to be a member of the violent street gang, known as Sex, Money, Murder. It is suspected that other gang members are actively helping him avoid arrest, in the Asheville, Greensboro, Raleigh or Winston-Salem areas. Whitson may be moving between these large cities to avoid capture.

It is also believed that the gang is using its resources to hide Whitson from law enforcement and the public. Whitson may be staying with people who are unaware that he is wanted for murder, and he could be using an alias. These people are possibly friends or relatives of top-level gang members. According to sources, a woman associated with this gang is also responsible for the gang’s finances. She is possibly providing funds to keep Whitson hidden, at the direction of other gang members.

“Sex, Money, Murder” (SMM) is a violent street gang that originated in the Bronx housing projects of New York City. SMM leaders were known to personally commit extreme acts of violence in the enforcement of crack deals, instead of delegating these tasks to low-level members as other gangs were known to do. Its members were so notorious for homicide that they were actively recruited for the formation of UBN (United Blood Nation) at Rikers Island in 1993.

Now, Sex Money Murder can be found in states along the East Coast including North Carolina. SMM members are in cities large and small across the state of North Carolina. Morganton, Albemarle, Apex, Asheville, Ayden, Cameron, Charlotte, Clinton, Concord, Dallas, Dunn, Durham, Fayetteville, Gastonia, Gibsonville, Greensboro, Goldsboro, Henderson, Hendersonville, High Point, Jacksonville, Kannapolis, Kernersville, Leland, Lexington, Littleton, Lumber Bridge, Monroe, New Bern, New Port, Orrum, Oxford, Raeford, Raleigh, Rocky Mount, Southern Pines, Tarboro, Wilmington, Wilson, Winston-Salem, Winterville and Yanceyville just to name a few.

Whitson is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Whitson’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals Service 1-877-WANTED2 or use the USMS Tips App. Your information will be taken in strict confidence. Your anonymity is guaranteed. You will never have to give your name or have to testify in court.