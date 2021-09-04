Masks mandatory, unnecessary visits prohibited at county courthouse

Those looking to visit the Burke County Courthouse will need to mask up and make sure their visits are necessary after an administrative order was filed last month.
The order, filed Aug. 17, makes face coverings mandatory inside the Burke and Caldwell county courthouses while in court rooms, common areas and any time someone is within 6 feet of another person.
Those actively engaged in eating, drinking, communicating with someone who has a hearing impairment that requires the mouth to be visible, temporarily removing their face covering for identification purposes or to secure medical services, complying with a directive from law enforcement and anyone under 5 years old are exempt from the order.
Face shields also can be worn, but they must be worn in addition to a face covering and not as a replacement for one.
Anyone who does not have business in the courthouse should not enter it, and those who do have business in the courthouse should not prolong their visits, the order said.
Notices must be posted at the entrance of courthouses to instruct any person who likely has been exposed to COVID-19 not to enter. Instead, they should contact the clerk of court’s office by telephone or other remote means to let them know and wait on further instruction.
Those who likely have been exposed to COVID-19 are defined as anyone who:
- Has a fever, cough, shortness of breath or loss of smell or taste;
- Has been directed to quarantine, isolate or self-monitor;
- Has been exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days;
- Has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 14 days;
- Lives with or has been in close contact with any person in the above-mentioned categories.
The order came down after Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Robert C. Ervin had to declare a mistrial in a case after three jurors reportedly contracted COVID-19 and after Mecklenburg County had to suspend operations because of an outbreak in the clerk of court’s office.
Also in Burke County, courthouse operations were delayed after a law enforcement officer who participated in a jury trial tested positive for COVID-19. The trial was not disrupted, but other operations were because officials had to notify trial participants of their potential exposure, the order said.
In Caldwell County, judicial officials were made aware last month of an outbreak at the Caldwell County Jail where 25 inmates and staff members tested positive for the virus.
The order, filed Aug. 17, cited positivity rates at more than double the target rate of 5%. In Burke County on Friday, the health department said the positivity rate had reached almost triple that rate at 14.9%.
Both Ervin and Chief District Court Judge Burford A. Cherry signed the order, which became effective immediately once it was filed.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.