Masks mandatory, unnecessary visits prohibited at county courthouse

Those looking to visit the Burke County Courthouse will need to mask up and make sure their visits are necessary after an administrative order was filed last month.

The order, filed Aug. 17, makes face coverings mandatory inside the Burke and Caldwell county courthouses while in court rooms, common areas and any time someone is within 6 feet of another person.

Those actively engaged in eating, drinking, communicating with someone who has a hearing impairment that requires the mouth to be visible, temporarily removing their face covering for identification purposes or to secure medical services, complying with a directive from law enforcement and anyone under 5 years old are exempt from the order.

Face shields also can be worn, but they must be worn in addition to a face covering and not as a replacement for one.

Anyone who does not have business in the courthouse should not enter it, and those who do have business in the courthouse should not prolong their visits, the order said.

Notices must be posted at the entrance of courthouses to instruct any person who likely has been exposed to COVID-19 not to enter. Instead, they should contact the clerk of court’s office by telephone or other remote means to let them know and wait on further instruction.