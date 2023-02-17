Anyone looking to find out what it’s like to be a public safety officer will get a chance this spring.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety’s Citizen Police Academy will return March 16, with classes each Thursday at 6 p.m. through June 8.

MDPS Capt. Tim Corriveau said the academy will look first to introduce participants to the history of the department and the responsibilities of its staff.

After diving into the department’s background and structure, participants will get PowerPoint and hands-on presentations on some of the different parts of the department, from criminal investigations and SWAT to community services.

“It’s going to be a wide variety of different topics and hands-on activities that are going to be involved,” Corriveau said.

The academy is open to anyone 18 or older who can pass a background check, Corriveau said. Priority will be given to city of Morganton residents.

“We want to promote the department and community-oriented policing,” Corriveau said. “(We) just want to educate the public and our community partners in what we do and why we do things so they can go out and tell their community friends and their partners.”

Participants also will be able to do a ride-along with an officer during the academy if they so choose, Corriveau said.

“We’re a community,” Corriveau said. “We’ve got to work together to make things better for our children, for our grandparents, for one another, and it takes a whole group to make things better.”

When Tayla Greene went through the citizen’s police academy, she was working as someone’s assistant and wanted to learn more about public safety.

“I was an adrenaline junkie because I used to race stock cars,” Greene said. “Being able to do some ride-alongs as well as seeing the different divisions and stuff like that while I was going through the police academy, it really kind of drew me in and led me to want to become a police officer.”

During her time at the academy, she was able to conduct mock traffic stops, getting to investigate different mock scenes when learning about the criminal investigations division and getting to do ride-alongs with officers.

“I think that was kind of (what) sealed the deal for me, was being able to go out there and actually see what officers do,” Greene said. “People don’t realize what officers go through or what they see on different calls and stuff like that because they just know what they see from TV and sometimes it’s a little different whenever you get out into the real world.”

Greene went onto become a public safety officer with Morganton for several years before leaving to take over Garden Gate Floral & Events.

“Whenever you go through the police academy, you’re also able to see the good things,” Greene said. “When you do the ride-alongs, you’ll see that everyone at public safety is just a normal person.”

Applications should be turned in by March 10. City residents will get preference if the academy fills up, but if there are open spaces, those who live outside the city too could participate.

More information and applications can be found at https://bit.ly/3ScOxNh.