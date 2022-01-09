MDPS gets creative to attract new recruits

“It was back in May or June that Sgt. Beaver reached out to me about the idea of a day in the life of an officer and all the things that could happen and what that could feel like and so we were just trying to bring that to life,” Alex said. “It was a lot of fun. We had the idea of maybe starting before the day and starting when the officer was a boy, and it’s always fun to kick around ideas like that and see what sticks with the committee, what they like and ultimately show it to the department and see what they think about it and what they think would be compelling to their viewership.”