MDPS gets creative to attract new recruits

A local law enforcement agency recently took on a little bit of Hollywood to inspire people to consider a career path with the department.
A new recruitment video for the Morganton Department of Public Safety opens with a boy and a girl sitting at a table while they play with Legos and toy cars.
The boy, whistling the wail of a siren, is pushing a toy police car around the table when the girl asks him what he wants to be when he grows up.
A pair of piercing blue eyes look up to the camera with a simple response: “I want to help people.”
Behind the scenes
It was MDPS Sgt. J. Beaver who tossed out the idea of an updated recruitment video after the department formed a recruitment committee early last year.
“I knew that in years past, we did have some videos,” Beaver said. “They had been outdated, it had some of our old cars, old designs, some employees that no longer worked here and I had the idea that we should revamp it.”
He looked to other departments around the country for some inspiration and the committee started putting together a script of things they thought would give viewers a glimpse at all the divisions of public safety.
Officers give chase to a pair of armed robbery suspects, the traffic unit takes a speeding, impaired driver off the streets, community services officers get out in the community, a serious wreck is reconstructed, detectives work a case and officers and firefighters respond to a structure fire – all in about six minutes.
Beaver said more than half the department was involved in creating the video, which took place over multiple days.
“Ultimately, everybody was on board with it,” Beaver said. “I had a lot of officers come in on their day off to be part of it.”
Some scenes took hours to film.
“For example, the (scene) on (NC) 18 North for the traffic stop, that was a several-hour process which involved monitoring the roadways and ensuring no cars were coming through during the shooting,” Beaver said. “We had to post officers at both sides of the highway just to make sure that, while we and the other gentleman that was involved in the video were filming, no cars were going to be affected by it.”
Scheduling of filming was quite the undertaking to make sure officers were available, along with Alex and Lydia Powell of LUMA FILMS.
The Powells worked with Beaver and the rest of the recruiting committee to develop a plan.
“It was back in May or June that Sgt. Beaver reached out to me about the idea of a day in the life of an officer and all the things that could happen and what that could feel like and so we were just trying to bring that to life,” Alex said. “It was a lot of fun. We had the idea of maybe starting before the day and starting when the officer was a boy, and it’s always fun to kick around ideas like that and see what sticks with the committee, what they like and ultimately show it to the department and see what they think about it and what they think would be compelling to their viewership.”
The technical side
The Powells have been operating LUMA FILMS since 2020, and before that, Alex worked in post-production for a video company.
He first got interested in video production when he was working with another video team as an audio specialist.
“That’s something I care a lot about, sound design, dialogue, all those kinds of things,” Alex said. “But in the process of working with them, I became more and more interested in the production-side of film, and so that’s kind of how all this got started. I wanted to branch out and learn ... we both love to continue learning, and I wanted to stretch out and take a more active role in the entire production process.”
Alex said Lydia, his wife, is one of the best editors he knows – whether it’s a written product or a video production.
And for a video like the MDPS recruitment video, there was a lot of editing to be done to get the footage down to something digestible for viewers.
“There’s a lot of unknown when you go into a situation when you’re filming this many people in this many divisions and you have this much footage and hard drives full of footage, and then you’re going to create something that, ultimately, you want to be effective and driven by the strategy of this committee,” Alex said.
It’s a lot of work, he said, piecing together the footage like puzzle pieces, but as they build toward finishing the video, it all starts to come together, Alex said.
“When we got the night footage, the drone footage of the fire trucks leaving the fire station and the federal Q siren comes on and those fire trucks start rolling out of there, when that all came together, you get goosebumps,” Alex said. “At that point, you’re like, ‘okay, this is gonna be really good.’”
“We wanted them to feel like we helped put them in their best light,” Lydia said. “I think that, ultimately, they did feel that, and that makes us feel good.”
Eye-opening experience
The recruitment video aimed to give viewers a glimpse into the life of a public safety officer, and it did just that for the Powells.
“The one thing that is really great about what we do in any organization that we walk into, and certainly with public safety, it was great to kind of get a behind the scenes look at what goes on, and then be able to bring that to life for others to be able to see behind the scenes too,” Lydia said. “For sure there were things that you don’t really think about just offhand when you think about what a public safety officer in Morganton does day-to-day.”
Alex said he enjoyed getting to see some of the parts of MDPS that aren’t always in the public eye, like the criminal investigations division and SWAT team.
“The SWAT team has trainings that are ongoing and regular,” Alex said. “In a way, it’s stuff that you hope you never have to see used, but it’s great that they’re ready to do it. It’s great that they’re ready for whatever’s gonna happen.”
But more than that, the Powells walked away with a greater sense of who serves the city at MDPS, Alex said.
“People are really proud of what they contribute to this community,” Alex said. “That was very evident.”
The video closes with a scene parallel to the beginning. The sun streaks through the windows of a bedroom, an alarm clock blares and an officer wakes up to get ready for the day.
“Wake up with a purpose,” a voice chimes in before the screen cuts to black.
Visit morgantonnc.gov/public-safety for more information on the department, or find Morganton Public Safety on Facebook.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.