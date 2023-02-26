A local officer was recognized Friday for helping those struggling with addiction get help.

Halley Slentz, case manager for the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program, recognized Morganton Department of Public Safety Lt. W. Lackey with an outstanding service award for making six social referrals to the LEAD program, all of whom are still actively involved.

The program allows Burke County law enforcement officers to refer those struggling with addiction to LEAD, where they receive a personalized plan to help them with recovery from addiction.

Referrals for the program can come in two ways.

First, an officer making an arrest for a low-level drug possession can refer individuals to the program. If they complete the program successfully, the charge is dropped.

The second option allows officers to make social referrals without an arrest taking place.

“It’s designed to meet people where they are,” Slentz said.

Once a person has been referred to the program, they get a personalized plan to help them overcome addiction. Slentz said the person can be referred to counseling, peer support and safe needle exchanges to help them in their recovery.

When he accepted the award, he said he’s seen more success with the program lately because new LEAD coordinators have been more engaged with the program.

“Anybody who’s been around the Morganton area knows we have a pretty significant amount of unsheltered persons,” Lackey said. “That’s a combination of substance abuse, mental health, hard times, down on your luck, whatever … there’s no one size fits all solution to any of these problems. We can’t really adopt an all or nothing approach.

“The thing with the LEAD program is it’s more of an all or something. They can either put themselves into it fully, or there’s enough leeway there that they can start the process a little bit more next week, a little bit more the week after that, and then eventually, hopefully, come to a positive outcome.”