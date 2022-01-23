MDPS officers honored for helping homeless veteran

It’s their duty to serve and protect, but two local public safety officers took that oath several steps further recently when they helped get a homeless veteran off the streets.
The traffic stop
Dec. 17 started off like any other day for Officer Mike Gates with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
He was driving his patrol car down South Sterling Street near the Sleep Inn when a pickup truck with a tag that was about a year and a half out of date pulled out in front of him.
He stayed behind the truck for a while before it turned onto Steakhouse Drive and pulled off behind the auditorium of Morganton Baptist Church.
Gates got out with the occupants of the truck: A 50-year-old man behind the wheel and his 87-year-old father, a Korean War veteran, in the passenger’s seat.
“(The driver) was honest,” Gates said. “He said: ‘We’ve just not had the money. We just checked out of the hotel because we ran out of money. We’ve been camping some, we haven’t been able to get the truck up.’”
After talking with the driver for a few minutes, Gates returned to his patrol car to wrap up the traffic stop. But he found out the driver had a suspended license and was wanted on a misdemeanor probation violation warrant in Alexander County.
Gates told the driver he had a warrant he would have to handle that day and asked if his father was able to drive the truck.
“He said, ‘Absolutely not,’” Gates said. “I said, ‘Why is that?’ He said, ‘He’s got real bad dementia.’”
Gates had his backup, public safety Officer Eric Connor, make a call to George McIntosh, the commander of the Morganton chapter of the Disabled American Veterans.
McIntosh came to the scene, picked the man up and got him another room at the hotel for a couple of days on the DAV’s tab.
The days after
That’s not where this tale of heroism ends.
Gates was able to get a case opened for the man with Adult Protective Services, and the man was taken to a hospital to be checked out. But he ultimately was discharged from the hospital the same day. At that point, APS hadn’t found a placement for the man.
Gates and his wife, Angie, were supposed to be Christmas shopping that day, but ended up going by the hotel to pay for his stay for another couple of nights, McIntosh said.
While they were there, they found out he had some prescriptions that needed to be refilled and their shopping day turned into a day of Angie, a nurse, making phone calls to the man’s primary care provider and places where the prescriptions had been filled to try to get them refilled.
In the meantime, public safety Officer Dillon Smith was working as a liaison with another group to try to help identify a housing placement for the veteran.
“I work a lot with an organization through Asheville-Buncombe Community Christian Ministries,” Smith said. “They’ve got a program called Veterans Services Carolinas, and one of their sole purposes is housing displaced veterans, so as soon as I heard (the man’s) situation, and knew that the DAV was involved, that’s when I started making some phone calls to that organization.”
That was how officers found out the veteran previously had lived in a Department of Veterans Affairs home, but some of his other children convinced him to leave only to turn around and start stealing money from his checking account.
Those circumstances complicated getting the man back into VA housing, so he ended up staying at the hotel for a while longer — a stay that was covered with help from other private residents, the local chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America and the Sleep Inn.
While the man was staying at the hotel, the Gateses, Smith and McIntosh all would check on him, and McIntosh said he and the Gateses often brought him food to make sure he was eating properly.
It was about two days after Christmas that the man was finally transferred to the care of the VA.
Going the extra mile
Gates and Smith, veterans themselves, were honored with letters of commendation from their department for going above and beyond the call of duty.
“It makes me feel very proud that we have officers working in this community who are willing to go out of their way and even put their own money out for someone they don’t even know to help them in a time of need,” said public safety Chief Tony Lowdermilk. “I think that reflects the quality of persons that we employ here and the quality of employee that serves our citizens of Morganton.”
Gates said it felt natural to help. In addition to his own service with the Army Reserve, his great-uncles, grandfathers, stepdad and dad are veterans.
“They’ve just got a special place in my heart,” Gates said. “For this country to be what it is, it was all because of them.”
Smith said things started to fall into place once Gates got the ball rolling.
“Had he not taken the initiative when he made the initial stop, there was no position for me to even intervene,” Smith said. “He took the initiative, got involved with the DAV, and the DAV has been tremendous … at getting him admitted to the VA hospital.”
And while things like getting a homeless veteran off the street might not be part of the official job description, Smith said it’s part of the mindset any officer should have.
“I think you have to have a certain mindset to fulfill the actual job description, and that mindset is public service,” Smith said.
Lt. Will Lackey, who supervises Smith and Gates, takes pride in knowing the public safety officers have that mindset.
“I think it’s just an outstanding example of the caliber of officers we have here,” Lackey said. “As a veteran myself, it makes me happy to know that these two guys … are doing outreach work that isn’t included in the job description.”
Talking about the officers’ actions brought McIntosh to tears. They, along with the others who helped the veteran in his journey to find housing, will be honored at the DAV’s Thursday night meeting.
“To know that the community has that many feelings for men who paid the price for their freedom, that just, it really warms my heart,” McIntosh said.
And that’s not a trait limited to the officers highlighted today, Smith said.
“There’s not a public safety officer at Morganton that wouldn’t have done the same thing, and that’s because of the discipline and honor that the agency instills in us,” he said. “That falls back onto the community. This is my second department I’ve served at, and the support we get from the community here makes doing those things a lot easier.”
