MDPS officers honored for helping homeless veteran

And while things like getting a homeless veteran off the street might not be part of the official job description, Smith said it’s part of the mindset any officer should have.

“I think you have to have a certain mindset to fulfill the actual job description, and that mindset is public service,” Smith said.

Lt. Will Lackey, who supervises Smith and Gates, takes pride in knowing the public safety officers have that mindset.

“I think it’s just an outstanding example of the caliber of officers we have here,” Lackey said. “As a veteran myself, it makes me happy to know that these two guys … are doing outreach work that isn’t included in the job description.”

Talking about the officers’ actions brought McIntosh to tears. They, along with the others who helped the veteran in his journey to find housing, will be honored at the DAV’s Thursday night meeting.

“To know that the community has that many feelings for men who paid the price for their freedom, that just, it really warms my heart,” McIntosh said.

And that’s not a trait limited to the officers highlighted today, Smith said.