MDPS selling T-shirts, patches and keychains to support local breast cancer fund

“We want to show people that we’re not just out here doing police duties,” Bowman said. “We have a track history of years and years since I’ve been here of being involved in the community ... it’s always fun. It feels good to help people.”

All the money raised through the sales will stay local, with 100% of proceeds being donated to the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation’s Make Pink Possible fund. The fund provides mammograms for local residents who can’t afford them.

“We believe in focusing our efforts locally to support local initiatives for breast cancer support, and in doing so local people are able to benefit from that within our community,” said MDPS Capt. Jason Whisnant.

It’s personal for many of the officers at MDPS.

Officer Tony Paterno’s mother is in her third battle with breast cancer, and the cancer led to another relative’s death.

“It’s always been near and dear to me,” Paterno said. “My aunt passed a few years ago from complications from breast cancer and every female on my mother’s side has had breast cancer, so that’s why it’s always been a big thing for me.”