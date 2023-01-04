MDPS taps new lieutenant, captain

Two familiar faces have been promoted to new positions at the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Tim Corriveau and Joseph Beaver netted promotions last month, said MDPS Chief Jason Whisnant.

Corriveau now will head the department’s support services division as its newest captain, Whisnant said. Beaver, who was promoted to lieutenant, will be leading a platoon as watch commander.

A longtime law enforcement officer, Corriveau started his career at MDPS before spending several years working in the criminal investigations division of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Whisnant said.

Corriveau returned to MDPS as the lieutenant of its criminal investigations division, and most recently has worked as the lieutenant over community services. He also has worked as a sergeant and lieutenant in patrol and field operations.

“He brings a substantial amount of knowledge, skills and abilities covering a broad spectrum of what we do here at the department,” Whisnant said. “He is well-suited to command our support services division.”

Whisnant said Beaver first came to the agency at 20 years old, choosing the agency while he was enrolled in basic law enforcement training.

“Even at that age, he possessed a great deal of maturity and eagerness to learn and to serve the public as a police and fire professional,” Whisnant said. “He’s advanced his knowledge and his skill set to the point where he has become a law enforcement trainer in addition to being a field training officer.”

Corriveau and Beaver started their careers at MDPS, and both chose to continue their educations while working for the department, Whisnant said.

“These two individuals represent the best of Public Safety,” Whisnant said. “They’ve dedicated much of their adult lives to serving our community and serving the agency as leaders, as trainers, as mentors. We believe in promoting the right people and putting them in a position to be successful for their career.”