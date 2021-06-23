 Skip to main content
Minor injuries reported after downtown crash
Minor injuries reported after downtown crash

Police still are working to determine who was at fault after a Wednesday afternoon crash in downtown Morganton.

The crash happened around 5:07 p.m. when an SUV headed toward the Collett Street Recreation Center hit the driver’s side of a Honda Civic headed toward downtown on North Green Street, said Sgt. A. Miller with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Minor injuries were reported after the crash, Miller said.

He said one of the drivers had to run a red light to cause the crash, but police still were working to determine who was at fault.

Impairment was not expected to be a factor in the crash, Miller said.

Burke County EMS and the Burke County Rescue Squad responded to the scene along with MDPS.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter. Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at shall@morganton.com or at 828-432-8907.

Sydni Hall has been covering education, features and new business for The News Herald since April 2021.

