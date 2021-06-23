Minor injuries reported after downtown crash

Police still are working to determine who was at fault after a Wednesday afternoon crash in downtown Morganton.

The crash happened around 5:07 p.m. when an SUV headed toward the Collett Street Recreation Center hit the driver’s side of a Honda Civic headed toward downtown on North Green Street, said Sgt. A. Miller with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Minor injuries were reported after the crash, Miller said.

He said one of the drivers had to run a red light to cause the crash, but police still were working to determine who was at fault.

Impairment was not expected to be a factor in the crash, Miller said.

Burke County EMS and the Burke County Rescue Squad responded to the scene along with MDPS.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter. Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at shall@morganton.com or at 828-432-8907.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chrissy Murphy Chrissy Murphy has been covering crime, breaking news and city government for The News Herald since May 2018. Follow Chrissy Murphy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today