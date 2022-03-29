 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minor injuries reported after wreck

A wreck slowed traffic at Sanford Drive and North Green Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Morganton Department of Public Safety Officer J. Walker said a gray SUV was crossing North Green on Sanford toward the post office when a Chevrolet Tahoe turning left onto North Green from Sanford on a yellow light hit the SUV. Minor injuries were reported, and the driver of the Tahoe was issued an improper turn citation, Walker said. The Burke County Rescue Squad and Burke County EMS also responded to the scene.

