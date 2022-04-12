 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday morning wreck sees 2 drivers cited

Public Safety Lt. W. Lackey, center, works at the scene of a crash Monday morning in downtown Morganton. 

 Capt. Jason Whisnant, Morganton Department of Public Safety

Two people were cited after a crash Monday morning on East Meeting Street. 

A vehicle attempting to cross East Meeting on White Street failed to see a BMW headed down the street before it started across around 10 a.m., said Capt. Jason Whisnant with the Morganton Department of Public Safety. 

The crash caused the car trying to cross East Meeting to flip onto its roof, Whisnant said. Minor injuries were reported. 

The driver of the car that flipped was cited with an unsafe movement, Whisnant said, while the driver of the BMW was cited for driving 45 mph in a 35 mph zone. 

The Burke County Rescue Squad and Burke County EMS also responded.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

