Monday morning wreck sees 2 drivers cited

Two people were cited after a crash Monday morning on East Meeting Street.

A vehicle attempting to cross East Meeting on White Street failed to see a BMW headed down the street before it started across around 10 a.m., said Capt. Jason Whisnant with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The crash caused the car trying to cross East Meeting to flip onto its roof, Whisnant said. Minor injuries were reported.

The driver of the car that flipped was cited with an unsafe movement, Whisnant said, while the driver of the BMW was cited for driving 45 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The Burke County Rescue Squad and Burke County EMS also responded.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.