The Burke County Fairgrounds was on track to host its first fair in about seven years this year.

But after vandalism over the weekend caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damages to the property, those plans could be derailed.

Shandy Gossett, president of the Burke County Fair Inc., said the fairgrounds’ caregiver discovered the extensive damage to the fairgrounds.

Graffiti had been spray-painted on the walls, windows were shattered and fire extinguishers had been sprayed around some of the buildings. Someone also tried to set fire to several partitions, sodas were spilled, the glass door of an oven was broken and lights were destroyed.

The incident remains under investigation, according to Chief Jason Whisnant with the Morganton Department of Public Safety. Investigators estimated there was more than $150,000 in damages done to the property.

“I just was completely in shock and devastated,” Gossett said. “We have been working with this facility, trying to get it up and running and renovated, to have a fair this year.”

It’s something fair officials have been working on for a while — the fairgrounds just played host to a fall festival last year, and a mistletoe fair around Christmas.

“We were going forward with everything and offering the kids around here something to do at an affordable price,” Gossett said. “For this to happen, it’s just devastating. I mean, I cried. I was in tears.”

The fairgrounds already was planning to host a Fourth of July celebration, along with another fall festival and mistletoe fair, Gossett said.

The fairgrounds is owned by Ruritan, a nonprofit organization that strives to help its community by raising money and giving back through scholarships, helping pay for medical bills and utilities, and food, Gossett previously told The News Herald.

“Our food usually is provided through the Ruritans and now all of their buildings have been destroyed,” Gossett said. “They couldn’t serve food out of them if they tried, and that’s how they make their money off the fairgrounds, and they’re nonprofit.”

She said she’s been working to get sponsors lined up for events, and several other projects — like bleachers for a rodeo during the fair.

“We’ve got people begging us to have major events here,” Gossett said. “Just as we were getting things up and going, this is what happened.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for the repairs needed at the fairgrounds. Visit https://gofund.me/c4704f5a to donate.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call 828-437-1211 and ask for Investigator Goforth. Tips also can be provided to Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.