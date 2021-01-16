More than $20K in equipment stolen from volunteer rescue squad

Lt. W. Lackey with the Morganton Department of Public Safety said whoever committed the crime is stealing from their friends and neighbors.

“How many hundreds of thousands of hours have [BCRS members] spent in the Gorge looking for people?” Lackey said. “How many medical calls have they run? The people who are responsible need to think about things like that.”

He encouraged whoever is responsible to step forward.

“Whoever it is, if they come in and talk to us and we can get all this needed equipment back for a very worthwhile service that these gentlemen and ladies provide to Burke County, we may possibly be able to work with them,” Lackey said. “Otherwise, our CID will investigate and we’ll prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

Lackey thought that maybe the guilt would get the person to step forward.

“I don’t know who could go to bed and get a sound night’s sleep knowing that they’re potentially putting their friends and neighbors and family, for that matter, in harm’s way because these guys go out all the time on every EMS call,” he said.

That person should know, though, if they need help from BCRS, they’ll respond the same as always.