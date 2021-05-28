More than 3 pounds of pot seized at traffic checking station

Officers conducting a traffic checking station Thursday night seized more than three pounds of marijuana.

Gelane Dula, 23, of 3794 S. Lail Ave. in Morganton, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance Thursday, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charge against Dula came after the car he was driving pulled up to a checking station on Sanford Drive around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers could smell an odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle, and Officer Vue told the driver to pull off the road.

After officers spoke with Dula, they found that there was a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle. Dula was asked to step out of the vehicle while officers conducted a more thorough search.

That search turned up more than 3 pounds of marijuana along with individual baggies for resale and other paraphernalia, the MDPS release said.

Dula did not appear to have any previous convictions after a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

She was issued a $5,000 secured bond and had her first court appearance Friday, the release said.