More than 8,000 grams of meth nabbed Friday

A multi-agency collaboration led to the seizure of more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine.

Jesus Antonio Franco Enriquez, 45, of Roswell, Georgia, was charged with level three felony trafficking of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and possession of methamphetamine, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Enriquez was charged after the sheriff’s office collaborated with the Morganton Department of Public Safety, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and the Lenoir Police Department to seize about 18 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to a warrant, officers seized 8,198 grams of methamphetamine. Sheriff Steve Whisenant said the drugs are worth about $1.2 million, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab.

This is the largest bust Whisenant can remember.

The arrest came about a week after deputies made another arrest where more than 17 pounds of methamphetamine was seized.

In that arrest, Krysten Terese Vlacancich, 36, of Canton, Georgia, was charged with level three trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to information previously released by the sheriff’s office.

A deputy had stopped Vlacancich for multiple traffic violations and ended up finding 8,010 grams of methamphetamine, which is about 17.6 pounds.

Whisenant couldn’t say whether the arrests were connected.

Both Enriquez and Vlacancich were held under $1 million bonds at the Burke County Jail.