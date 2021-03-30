Morganton doctor pleads guilty to assault on a female

Finding out that some of her then-colleagues had similar experiences led her to press charges.

“I pressed the charges against Dr. Hussein not only because he hurt me, but because he hurt other women too. … I wanted people to know that he is a predator,” she said. “That this appears to be a pattern with him, and if I could protect other women and give the women he has hurt some peace of mind, that’s what I needed to do, … I want other women in similar situations to find their voice and speak up because we shouldn’t have to be scared of the ‘Dr. Hussein's’ in our workplace.”

The victim said she wanted Hussein to get help.

“We should be able to feel safe in our jobs. … I hope he understands that what he’s been doing to women is wrong and how it can affect them more than he thinks,” she said. “I hope that he regrets it and gets help for his problem.”

Hussein apologized to the victim in court, the release said.

He previously has been reprimanded by the North Carolina and Virginia medical boards after a patient in N.C. filed a complaint against him.