Morganton man arrested in Caldwell County drug ring

GRANITE FALLS — A Morganton man was one of three people charged Sunday for their alleged roles in a fentanyl trafficking ring.
Khyran Rasaan Littlejohn, 25, of 201 Patton Place in Morganton and Jermaine Douglas Grandy, 39, and Nevaeh Douglas Grandy, 18, both of 1614 Old North Road in Lenoir, were charged with multiple counts of trafficking in opioids, according to a release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.
The arrests came after a vehicle was stopped in Granite Falls and police executed a search warrant, the release said.
Police found more than 9 pounds of fentanyl, or around 36,000 fentanyl pills, under the hood of the vehicle, the release said. Investigators also seized $894, three handguns and the 2018 Mercedes Benz GLE 63A that was used to transport the drugs.
The release said the drugs have a street value of $1.08 million according to state state drug guidelines.
A search warrant also was executed at the Grandys' residence, where police seized 29 firearms and more than 5,000 rounds of ammunition.
“This ring of individuals was a major pipeline for fentanyl pills into this county and surrounding counties,” Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones said in the news release. “We are going to send them away for a long, long time. I would also like to thank the N.C. SBI, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Lenoir Police Department, Boone Police Department and the Taylorsville Police Department for their valued assistance in this investigation.”
Littlejohn and Nevaeh Grandy each were placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center under $100,000 secured bonds. Jermaine Grandy was placed in jail under a $500,000 secured bond.
Jermaine Grandy is a felon with previous convictions of possession with intent to sell Schedule II controlled substance, breaking and entering, and larceny of a motor vehicle, according to a records search on the N.C. Department of Public Safety website.