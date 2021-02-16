Morganton man arrested in Caldwell County drug ring

GRANITE FALLS — A Morganton man was one of three people charged Sunday for their alleged roles in a fentanyl trafficking ring.

Khyran Rasaan Littlejohn, 25, of 201 Patton Place in Morganton and Jermaine Douglas Grandy, 39, and Nevaeh Douglas Grandy, 18, both of 1614 Old North Road in Lenoir, were charged with multiple counts of trafficking in opioids, according to a release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests came after a vehicle was stopped in Granite Falls and police executed a search warrant, the release said.

Police found more than 9 pounds of fentanyl, or around 36,000 fentanyl pills, under the hood of the vehicle, the release said. Investigators also seized $894, three handguns and the 2018 Mercedes Benz GLE 63A that was used to transport the drugs.

The release said the drugs have a street value of $1.08 million according to state state drug guidelines.

A search warrant also was executed at the Grandys' residence, where police seized 29 firearms and more than 5,000 rounds of ammunition.