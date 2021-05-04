Morganton man charged in shooting, killing of dog

A Morganton man turned himself in Tuesday afternoon after a dog was shot and killed Sunday.
Markus Levar Connelly was charged with two counts of felony cruelty to animal and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a Facebook post by the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
The charges came after a homeless man’s dog was shot and killed Sunday near Jerry’s Neighborhood Market in downtown Morganton.
Connelly turned himself into the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the post said.
Connelly has convictions of habitual misdemeanor assault, assault inflicting serious injury and larceny from a person, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.
Connelly is set to appear in court Wednesday morning, the MDPS post said. His bond was set at $10,000 secured, and he posted that bond within minutes, the post said.
Officers still are seeking information on the identity of the female driver in the case. Any information on her identity can be emailed to clail@morgantonps.org, messaged on social media or called into Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333
“I had this one picture, one where we was up at the lake and we was walking down this dirt road into the sun and you could see the silver ripples off the lake,” Deaton said. “He was just looking up at me and I’m looking down at him and it’s just like, that’s love. That’s true love.”