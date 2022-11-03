Morganton man charged with trafficking cocaine

LENOIR — A Morganton man was charged after Caldwell County deputies said they found more than 100 grams of cocaine Tuesday morning.

Daniel Jerod Perkins, 35, of 3046 N.C. 18/U.S. 64, was charged with trafficking in cocaine and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, according to a release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges against Perkins came after deputies pulled Perkins over on Hartland Road around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the release said.

While a Caldwell County deputy was interacting with Perkins, a Boone police K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle he was driving, a 2008 Cadillac Escalade, the release said.

Deputies searched Perkins’ vehicle and seized about 106 grams of cocaine and $1,200 in cash, according to the release. They also ended up seizing the Escalade.

The drugs seized have a street value of about $21,200 based on North Carolina drug guidelines, the release said.

“This guy was pushing a lot of cocaine between the counties,” said Caldwell County Sheriff Alan C. Jones. “I am pleased with the efforts to put this guy away.”

Perkins was convicted of a 2013 possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance charge, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

He was issued a $250,000 secured bond, the release said.