Morganton man faces rape, kidnapping charges
Morganton man faces rape, kidnapping charges

  • Updated
A Morganton man was arrested Monday and charged with rape and kidnapping.

Jose Santiago Tecum Pec, 38, of Morganton, was charged with felony counts of second-degree forcible rape and second-degree kidnapping, according to an arrest warrant filed at the Burke County Clerk of Court’s office.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred May 1, according to the warrant.

The victim and the offender knew each other before the incident, said Lt. Josiah Brown with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Other details about the incident were not be released at this point.

Pec doesn’t appear to have any prior convictions, based on a records check through the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

He’s being held under a $500,000 secured bond with a court date set for Thursday, according to the inmate list for the Burke County Jail.

