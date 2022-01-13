Morganton man faces secret peeping charge

A Morganton man is facing a secret peeping charge.
Caleb Ryan Bumgarner, 21, of 5905 Watershed Road in Morganton, was charged Jan. 10 with felony secret peeping, according to a warrant for his arrest filed at the Burke County Courthouse.
The warrant said Bumgarner installed a digital recording camera in a woman’s bathroom with the intent to capture an image of the woman without her consent.
Bumgarner does not appear to have any previous convictions, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.
Bumgarner’s bond was set at $3,000 secured. His next court date is Feb. 10, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.
