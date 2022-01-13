 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morganton man faces secret peeping charge
0 Comments
alert top story

Morganton man faces secret peeping charge

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Morganton man is facing a secret peeping charge.

Caleb Bumgarner.JPG

Bumgarner

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Caleb Ryan Bumgarner, 21, of 5905 Watershed Road in Morganton, was charged Jan. 10 with felony secret peeping, according to a warrant for his arrest filed at the Burke County Courthouse.

The warrant said Bumgarner installed a digital recording camera in a woman’s bathroom with the intent to capture an image of the woman without her consent.

Bumgarner does not appear to have any previous convictions, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Bumgarner’s bond was set at $3,000 secured. His next court date is Feb. 10, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia-led troops pull out of Kazakhstan

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked
Crime News

Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked

  • Updated

The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert