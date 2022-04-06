Morganton man gets more than 13 years for federal child porn charge

CHARLOTTE — A Morganton man will spend more than 13 years in prison after he was sentenced for a federal child porn charge.

Martin Lee McGee, 32, was sentenced to 13 years, four months in federal prison Tuesday for transporting child pornography, Dena J. King, U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, announced.

In addition to the prison term, McGee was ordered to serve a lifetime of supervised release, to register as a sex offender, and to pay a $100 special assessment, a $5,000 Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act assessment, and a $35,000 Amy, Vicky and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act assessment.

In April 2020, law enforcement were alerted to an individual, later identified as McGee, using Snapchat to upload child pornography, according to court records and Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.

Law enforcement executed search warrants at McGee’s residence and Snapchat account. A forensic analysis of the seized devices and information revealed that McGee possessed more than 13,500 images and videos depicting sexual abuse of children. Some of the child pornography depicted children as young as toddlers engaging in sadistic and masochistic conduct.

On Oct. 6, McGee pleaded guilty to transportation of child pornography. He is in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

Robert R. Wells, special agent in charge of the FBI's Charlotte office, and Vidal Sipe, chief of the Newton Police Department, joined King in making the announcement.

In making Tuesday’s announcement, King commended the FBI and the Newton Police Department for their investigation of the case, and thanked the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance.

Cortney Randall and Nick J. Miller, assistant U.S. attorneys, prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. The effort marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute people who exploit children via the internet and to identify and rescue victims.

For information about Project Safe Childhood, visit projectsafechildhood.gov.