Morganton man killed after shootout with deputy, trooper in Caldwell County

SAWMILLS — A Morganton man has died after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers Sunday in Caldwell County.

Jerome Lavon Connelly, 35, of Morganton, was pronounced dead at Frye Hospital in Hickory after he was shot after a crash on U.S. 321 in Sawmills, according to a release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Calls started coming into the Caldwell County Communications Center about an overturned Honda in the ditch in the southbound lane of Hickory Boulevard in Sawmills, the release said.

Callers indicate a subject in the vehicle had an assault rifle and a pistol, and said he was waving the rifle around and saying he needed a ride, according to the release. One of the callers reported the person said someone would die if police came to the scene.

A CCSO deputy and a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and contacted the subject when they arrived. The officers exchanged gunfire with the subject, who fled to a wooded area after the shootout, the release said.

Additional officers responded to the scene and found the subject in the wooded area. They rendered aid to him until he was transported by EMS to Frye Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead, according to the release.

Multiple firearms were located in the man’s possession when he was found, the release said.

The case has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and agents searched the car and found a “significant” amount of illegal narcotics in it, the release said.

The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending review by the district attorney’s office, according to the release.

More information will be published as it becomes available.