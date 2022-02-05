 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morganton man lands federal gun charge
0 Comments
alert top story

Morganton man lands federal gun charge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ASHEVILLE – A Morganton man was among four people indicted by a federal grand jury after the burglary of an Asheville firearms dealer.

Bernard Eugene Carson Jr., 33, of Morganton, was indicted on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice.

Also charged were:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
  • Jesse Lynn Williams, 33, of Asheville, who was charged with conspiracy to commit theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee, theft of multiple firearms from an FFL, aiding and abetting and possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Lyron Deshawn Greenlee, 34, of Asheville, who was charged with conspiracy to commit theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee, theft of multiple firearms from an FFL, aiding and abetting and possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Alexa Rae Bassillo, 29, of Asheville, who was charged with conspiracy to commit theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee, theft of multiple firearms from an FFL and aiding and abetting

The charges came after investigators alleged Williams, Greenlee and Bassillo conspired to break into and steal guns from Carolina Guns and Gear West on Sweeten Creek Road in Asheville, the USDOJ release said.

The USDOJ cited the indictments, which said Williams broke into the gun store and stole 33 firearms, while Bassillo and Greenlee served as lookouts or drivers during the burglary. Carson was said to be in possession of one of the stolen firearms between Jan. 7-12.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is investigating the case, along with Asheville Police Department.

+2 
Bernard-Eugene-Carson-Jr..jpg

Carson

 Photo courtesy Buncombe County Police to Citizen website
+2 
jesse-lynn-williams.jpg

Williams

 Photo courtesy Buncombe County Police to Citizen website
+2 
lyron-greenlee.jpg

Greenlee

 Photo courtesy Buncombe County Police to Citizen website
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hear what athletes think of fake snow at Olympics

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert