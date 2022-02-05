Morganton man lands federal gun charge

ASHEVILLE – A Morganton man was among four people indicted by a federal grand jury after the burglary of an Asheville firearms dealer.

Bernard Eugene Carson Jr., 33, of Morganton, was indicted on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice.

Also charged were:

Jesse Lynn Williams, 33, of Asheville, who was charged with conspiracy to commit theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee, theft of multiple firearms from an FFL, aiding and abetting and possession of a firearm by a felon

Lyron Deshawn Greenlee, 34, of Asheville, who was charged with conspiracy to commit theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee, theft of multiple firearms from an FFL, aiding and abetting and possession of a firearm by a felon

Alexa Rae Bassillo, 29, of Asheville, who was charged with conspiracy to commit theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee, theft of multiple firearms from an FFL and aiding and abetting

The charges came after investigators alleged Williams, Greenlee and Bassillo conspired to break into and steal guns from Carolina Guns and Gear West on Sweeten Creek Road in Asheville, the USDOJ release said.