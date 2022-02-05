Morganton man lands federal gun charge

ASHEVILLE – A Morganton man was among four people indicted by a federal grand jury after the burglary of an Asheville firearms dealer.
Bernard Eugene Carson Jr., 33, of Morganton, was indicted on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice.
Also charged were:
- Jesse Lynn Williams, 33, of Asheville, who was charged with conspiracy to commit theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee, theft of multiple firearms from an FFL, aiding and abetting and possession of a firearm by a felon
- Lyron Deshawn Greenlee, 34, of Asheville, who was charged with conspiracy to commit theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee, theft of multiple firearms from an FFL, aiding and abetting and possession of a firearm by a felon
- Alexa Rae Bassillo, 29, of Asheville, who was charged with conspiracy to commit theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee, theft of multiple firearms from an FFL and aiding and abetting
The charges came after investigators alleged Williams, Greenlee and Bassillo conspired to break into and steal guns from Carolina Guns and Gear West on Sweeten Creek Road in Asheville, the USDOJ release said.
The USDOJ cited the indictments, which said Williams broke into the gun store and stole 33 firearms, while Bassillo and Greenlee served as lookouts or drivers during the burglary. Carson was said to be in possession of one of the stolen firearms between Jan. 7-12.