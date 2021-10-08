 Skip to main content
Morganton police looking for missing woman
Morganton officers are looking for a woman who was last seen Saturday. 

Amber Joy Zaremba, 37, is described as a 5-foot-1-inch white woman with blonde hair and brown eyes who weighs about 130 pounds, according to a Facebook post from the Morganton Department of Public Safety. 

Zaremba was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday at Taco Bell on Burkemont Avenue in Morganton. 

She told the person who reported her missing that she was trying to get a ride to Hickory, the post said. It's unclear what clothing she was wearing at the time. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact MDPS Investigator Storie at 828-437-1211. 

Ashley Zaremba.jpg

Zaremba
