Morganton Public Safety chief to retire March 1

It’s been almost 30 years — but Morganton Public Safety Chief Tony Lowdermilk still looks forward to coming to work every day. And while he only has a few more weeks left to keep coming to work at the city, he doesn’t think that will change now.

Chief Lowdermilk will officially retire from Morganton Department of Public Safety on March 1 after a 27 year career in law enforcement with the city. He will take some well-deserved time off, and then get started on a career in the private sector. Lowdermilk has served as chief since early 2020.

“The best advice I could give anyone getting into law enforcement is to stay true to yourself and maintain your integrity,” Lowdermilk said. “If you hold on to your values, regardless of who you are, it will follow you for your entire career. I have been in public safety for my entire career, so I’m looking forward to finding out what my next career feels like, and plan to approach it with that same mentality.”

Lowdermilk was born and raised in Morganton, and graduated from Freedom High School. He received his associate’s degree in applied science and criminal justice technology from Western Piedmont Community College and earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Lees-McRae College.