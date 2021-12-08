Morganton sees catalytic converter thefts in November

It may seem a strange thing to steal, but local police have seen an uptick in catalytic converter thefts in the last month.

There have been about four or five different catalytic converter thefts since the start of November, Morganton Department of Public Safety Investigator Kyle Goforth said.

He said there doesn’t seem to be any set pattern to the thefts, but most of them have happened on the outskirts of the city.

“It can be any part of the day,” Goforth said. “They’ll be in a parking lot for hours, kind of surveying the parking lot, and then they’ll go park directly beside the vehicle, jump out, cut the converter, and then they’re gone within 30 seconds.”

Other times, the thieves will be dropped off in the parking lot and picked up a while later, he said.

This isn’t the first time law enforcement have seen catalytic converters be targeted by thieves.

Goforth said the city and county experienced a rash of catalytic converter thefts earlier in the year, but they stopped once someone was taken into custody.