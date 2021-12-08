Morganton sees catalytic converter thefts in November

It may seem a strange thing to steal, but local police have seen an uptick in catalytic converter thefts in the last month.
There have been about four or five different catalytic converter thefts since the start of November, Morganton Department of Public Safety Investigator Kyle Goforth said.
He said there doesn’t seem to be any set pattern to the thefts, but most of them have happened on the outskirts of the city.
“It can be any part of the day,” Goforth said. “They’ll be in a parking lot for hours, kind of surveying the parking lot, and then they’ll go park directly beside the vehicle, jump out, cut the converter, and then they’re gone within 30 seconds.”
Other times, the thieves will be dropped off in the parking lot and picked up a while later, he said.
This isn’t the first time law enforcement have seen catalytic converters be targeted by thieves.
Goforth said the city and county experienced a rash of catalytic converter thefts earlier in the year, but they stopped once someone was taken into custody.
And in June, Catawba County deputies arrested two people they said were selling catalytic converters in the parking lot across the street from where they were stolen, according to a June 9 article by the Hickory Daily Record.
A man was selling catalytic converters in an NC parking lot — across the highway from where they were stolen, authorities said
Thieves aren’t after catalytic converters for their intended purpose of filtering and reducing emissions. Instead, it’s all about the precious metals in them, Goforth said.
Waste Advantage Magazine said there could be anywhere from 3 to 7 grams of platinum, 2 to 7 grams of palladium and 1 to 2 grams of rhodium in a standard catalytic converter.
That can translate into a big profit for thieves hoping to sell the metals for scrap.
On Wednesday, Money Metals had a spot price for a gram of platinum at $31.18, a gram of palladium at $60.49 and a gram of rhodium at a whopping $369.73.
So, if a thief made off with a catalytic converter with only 3 grams of platinum, 2 grams of palladium and a gram of rhodium, they’re still looking at more than $584 worth of precious metals.
It’s hard to take protective measures to avoid having a catalytic converter stolen, but Goforth recommended parking in a well-lit area when out and about.
One of the last converters that was stolen belonged to a company car, Goforth said, and it had a rebar cage around it to try to prevent someone from stealing it.
“They still got it,” Goforth said. “They didn’t even cut the rebar. They were still able to manipulate around the rebar, cut (the converter) and they were gone.”
Stealing a catalytic converter in North Carolina became a felony charge Dec. 1 thanks to Senate Bill 99. That means someone with an extensive criminal record could face up to two years behind bars for stealing one if they’re convicted, based on North Carolina sentencing guidelines.
Anyone with any tips on who could be behind the catalytic converter thefts should contact the Public Safety Department at 828-437-1211, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333. Crimestoppers tips can be anonymous.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.